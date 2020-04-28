Police: Three people detained, one firearm recovered after shots were fired Tuesday evening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Three people were detained after "multiple gunshots" were heard just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection of Kewaunee and Marquette streets, the Racine Police Department reported.

The investigation is considered ongoing and no injuries have yet been reported, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers already in the area quickly found a vehicle involved, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.

The intersection where the shooting was reported is near Marquette Park and the Faith Church of God, just west of Douglas Avenue/Highway 32.

