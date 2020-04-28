You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Three people detained, one firearm recovered after shots were fired Tuesday evening
1 comment

Police: Three people detained, one firearm recovered after shots were fired Tuesday evening

{{featured_button_text}}
Kewaunee and Marquette streets

A strong police presence was seen as rain fell on the near North Side of the City of Racine after gunshots were heard just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection of Kewaunee and Marquette street.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Three people were detained after "multiple gunshots" were heard just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection of Kewaunee and Marquette streets, the Racine Police Department reported. 

The investigation is considered ongoing and no injuries have yet been reported, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officers already in the area quickly found a vehicle involved, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.

The intersection where the shooting was reported is near Marquette Park and the Faith Church of God, just west of Douglas Avenue/Highway 32.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News