Police: Three people detained, one firearm recovered after shots were fired Tuesday evening

RACINE — Three people were detained after "multiple gunshots" were heard just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection of Kewaunee and Marquette streets, the Racine Police Department reported.
The investigation is considered ongoing and no injuries have yet been reported, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers already in the area quickly found a vehicle involved, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.
The intersection where the shooting was reported is near Marquette Park and the Faith Church of God, just west of Douglas Avenue/Highway 32.
Today's mugshots: April 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A Mikulance
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah Carvajal
Sarah (aka Patricia) Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David E Matavka
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David E Matavka, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, terrorist threats.
Anthony Z Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony (aka Anton) Z Martin, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine.
Matthew J Monteith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Horace L Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Horace (aka Jessica Brown) L Willis, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy S Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel P George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P George, 2100 block of Delaware Street, Racine, receive compensation for human trafficking.
Darian D Gilliam Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darian D Gilliam Sr., 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.