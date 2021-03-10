Police: Three injured in four-vehicle crash involving Racine bus in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged drunk driver reportedly caused three injuries in a crash just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that involved four vehicles including a bus, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

MPPD reported the crash occurred at the corner of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and Meachem Road.

According to the crash investigation:

A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup going east on Highway 11 hit a 2017 GMC Acadia which was pushed into a Racine bus that was stopped while heading north on Meachem.

The pickup then allegedly kept going and hit a Buick Century.

Three injuries were reported, but none were life threatening, although they were transported by the South Shore Fire Department to Ascension All Saints' emergency room to be treated. The Racine Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The bus reportedly drove off under its own power, but the other three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the pickup was identified by the MPPD as 61-year-old Brian Hazlett of Racine. The Police Department reported that Hazlett "showed signs of impairment." He was arrested and may face his third OWI charge.