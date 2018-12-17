MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant officer stunned a 17-year-old teen with a Taser Monday after the teen was reportedly caught fighting and resisted arrest.
At 2:07 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers responded to a report of four people fighting in an apartment parking lot in the 600 block of South Green Bay Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
After the fight, a vehicle fled the scene and was stopped by police moments later on Highway 31. Traziyan Wadlington, 17, of Racine, allegedly exited the vehicle.
Of the vehicle's occupants, officers say at least Wadlington was involved in the fight. He reportedly had fresh injuries and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Police say Wadlington did not follow any of the officers' directions, and displayed "violent arm movements towards officers" when they attempted to escort him to the side of the road.
Officers say they were unable to restrain Wadlington, and they felt his actions put the officers and himself at risk as Wadlington moved into the traffic lanes. Wadlington was then stunned by a Taser gun. He was then transported to a hospital and to jail.
Other suspects involved in the fight reportedly left the scene before officers arrived. Neither Wadlington nor officers were injured in the incident.
Mount Pleasant police referred charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
The case remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, ext. 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330, or send an email through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
