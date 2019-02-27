PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An 18-year-old allegedly threatened violence at her high school Wednesday morning, according to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
Police said that a school resource officer at LakeView Technology Academy, 9449 88th Ave. (Highway H), a specialty high school within the Kenosha Unified School District, learned about a photo taken of a male holding a firearm early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, “The photos were then apparently forwarded via Instagram (a social media website and app) by an 18-year-old female student of the school with a comment that was of a threatening nature alluding to a possible act of violence that would take place at the school.”
Pleasant Prairie police officers and detectives reported to the school, police said, and took the teen student into custody.
“The investigation is continuing. At this point, there is not an active threat at LakeView Technology Academy,” police said. “The Pleasant Prairie Police Department takes all threats of violence such as this seriously and will commit all available resources in the investigation of such crimes. Individuals involved in this type of behavior will be held accountable for their actions.”
To share information regarding the incident with law enforcement, contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.
Just over one year ago, on Feb. 15, 2018, a threat that reportedly was found written in a LakeView bathroom forced the school to lock down, although students were not considered to be in danger during that incident. That lockdown occurred one day after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, which claimed 17 lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.