Police: Teen crashed into a car containing 3 kids; allegedly had alcohol, marijuana in the car

RACINE — A Racine teen allegedly crashed his vehicle into a car that had three children in it; he also allegedly had an open bottle of Hennessey and marijuana in his car.

Christopher George Reitzenstein, 17, of the 100 block of South Summerset Drive, was charged with five felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a white GMC traveling 52 mph in a 30 mph zone on Ohio Street near Graceland Boulevard. He activated his emergency lights and siren and tried to conduct a stop.

The car continued driving and eventually started driving against incoming traffic on Washington Avenue in an attempt to flee from the officer. The officer had to terminate the stop due to the construction and car congestion. The officer was flagged down later by numerous citizens who said that the car crashed into another car at the intersection of Kinzie and Perry avenues.