RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly admitted to police that she purchased a firearm for a male felon in exchange for her taking care of his child.
Britanny Elaine Davis, 32, of the 800 block of Villa Street, has been charged with possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon as a party to a crime, which is a felony.
According to a criminal complaint:
Davis was arrested last week, but the crime she allegedly committed occurred five months ago.
On Oct. 19, 2018, a convicted felon named Kevin Hatley, 33, was arrested in Racine for possession of THC, amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, and cocaine. A .40-caliber handgun had also been found in his vehicle.
Then, in January, Davis walked into the Racine Police Department on her own accord. She reportedly “asked to complete a statement of facts” regarding the incident, and told police that she was the one who owned the gun.
A police investigator reported that the gun had been purchased by Davis in Kenosha County nine days prior to Hatley’s arrest.
According to the complaint, an investigator became wary of Davis’ intentions “based on the fact that Davis presented herself in an unsolicited manner … three months after it (the gun) was initially recovered.”
The investigator then “became suspicious that Davis had performed a straw purchase of a firearm on behalf of a convicted felon, Hatley,” the complaint said.
On Friday, the investigator interviewed Davis, at which point she “admitted to buying the gun and said she had received money for the gun from Hatley in exchange for watching his child,” according to police.
Also during the interview, police said that Davis admitted that she and Hatley would drive to Chicago “on a nearly daily basis” in order “to pick up large quantities of drugs, which were then returned to the City of Racine and distributed.”
In December, Davis was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, although that misdemeanor case remains open. And on March 5, she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct as a noncriminal offense.
Online records show that Davis is being held in Racine County Jail on $500 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
