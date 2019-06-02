You are the owner of this article.
FIVE YEARS AGO

Police still searching for answers in 2014 killing at Legion Post

RACINE — Five years after a Racine man was killed during a robbery at an American Legion Post tavern, police are still looking for answers.

Joseph D. Walker

Walker

Cold case

There was a “No guns allowed” sign outside the front door. Two men ignored the sign.

They entered American Legion Post 546, 1234 Douglas Ave., near closing time, at about 1:30 a.m. on May 31, 2014. Wearing hoodies and covering their faces, they each wielded firearms.

Less than a minute later, the bar and a 47-year-old patron, Joseph Walker, had been robbed.

The bartender said that the assailants fired two shots: one aimed at her, one at Walker.

One of the bullets missed. The other killed Walker.

The two men fled. Due to grainy surveillance video and their covered faces, there wasn’t much of a description to go with, other than the assailants appeared to be young black males.

The perpetrators have never been found, and law enforcement has never announced any significant suspects in the five years since.

Related incidents

Walker, who was 47 at the time, was the only fatality in a string of 2014 robberies that included thefts from a pair of Family Dollar stores and from Bohl Automotive.

Police were able to connect suspects to the other robberies, but nothing stuck for the incident at Post 546, which is why they are reaching out again as they try to identify the killer and his accomplice.

“The crime remains unsolved,” a news release said Friday. “The Racine Police Department remains committed to finding those responsible for this senseless crime and holding them accountable.”

A $5,000 cash reward was offered in June 2014 for anyone with information that could lead to finding the killers, and that money remains available to anyone who comes forward today.

The community surrounding the Legion post was shaken after the killing.

“When it comes to humanity, these types of organizations are out here to serve the community. For anyone to capitalize (on) that, as a criminal, is just wrong,” Army veteran Rory Burns told The Journal Times in December 2014, after the American Legion spent $7,000 to improve security at Post 546.

Joseph Walker memorial

Friends and family members of the late Joseph D. Walker gather for a vigil on June 5, 2014, at the American Legion Post 546 Tavern, 1234 Douglas Ave., where Walker was killed in the early morning of May 31 during an armed robbery. Playing the guitar is the Rev. Tony Larsen, then pastor of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.

The victim

Walker, who had five children, was remembered as a quiet, family man.

He was between jobs at the time of his death, but had previously worked at Cree Lighting.

His sister said that he was the “peacemaker in the family,” according to a Journal Times article from June 2014.

As a child, Walker’s mom had moved the family from Chicago to avoid the gangs and violence there.

“We wanted them to have a better life,” Walker’s mother, Beulah Walker, said at the time. “I’m not going to dwell on the ifs and whys … there had to be a reason for God to take him home. That will give me more peace than thinking of the ifs and whys.”

Tips

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Citizens with information are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

Adam graduated from St. Cat's in 2014 and Drake University in 2017.

