MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police suspect that speed and impairment may have been the cause of a serious Sunday night crash that injured a man, who was later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.
At 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant Police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to a crash near Lathrop Avenue and Judith Lane. According to a police news release, arriving officers discovered that a Dodge pickup occupied by a male driver had crashed and landed in a ditch area.
Paramedics transported the driver to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room. Due to the extent of his injuries, police said the driver was later flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Medical Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of early Monday, the driver remained in stable condition.
While investigating this crash, officers discovered that the truck's driver had been reported as a reckless driver prior to the crash and was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed south on Lathrop Avenue in a residential area. Police determined that the truck left the roadway in the 5000 block of Lathrop Avenue and vaulted into a light pole.
We Energies crews responded to fix and secure the electrical pole. No power outage resulted, police said.
This matter remained under investigation as of Monday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shenika D. Brown
Shenika D. Brown, 1500 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Jami L. Cozort
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jami L. Cozort, 400 block of Northrop Street, Burlington, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child.
Anthony V. Paura
Anthony V. Paura, 1900 block of 21st Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dejane' T. Harrison
Dejane' T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel Melchor-Catalan
Miguel Melchor-Catalan, 1500 block of Geneva Street, racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
