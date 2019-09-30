{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police suspect that speed and impairment may have been the cause of a serious Sunday night crash that injured a man, who was later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Lathrop Avenue crash

Mount Pleasant Police responded to a crash at 8:21 p.m. Sunday near the area of Lathrop Avenue and Judith Lane, where they discovered the pictured Dodge pickup, damaged in a ditch. The driver was severely injured and was ultimately taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after initial treatment at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

At 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant Police and the South Shore Fire Department responded to a crash near Lathrop Avenue and Judith Lane. According to a police news release, arriving officers discovered that a Dodge pickup occupied by a male driver had crashed and landed in a ditch area.

Paramedics transported the driver to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room. Due to the extent of his injuries, police said the driver was later flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Medical Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of early Monday, the driver remained in stable condition.

While investigating this crash, officers discovered that the truck's driver had been reported as a reckless driver prior to the crash and was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed south on Lathrop Avenue in a residential area. Police determined that the truck left the roadway in the 5000 block of Lathrop Avenue and vaulted into a light pole. 

We Energies crews responded to fix and secure the electrical pole. No power outage resulted, police said.

This matter remained under investigation as of Monday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

