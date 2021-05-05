Police: Shots fired during fight in Racine store Tuesday morning, no one hit

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a market on Main Street Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the One Stop Food and Liquor at 1711 N. Main Street on the report of a fight in progress.

According to Sgt. Chad Melby, one of the suspects produced a handgun during the melee and fired. However, no one was struck by the gunfire.

Melby said one suspect was arrested and another man was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the fight.

The RPD did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested.

