RACINE — Sgt. Terrence Jones of the Racine Police Department appears to be headed back to active duty after 2½ years on paid leave, Police Chief Art Howell said Thursday.
Jones had been suspended under suspicion of inaccurately recording overtime hours, Howell said.
After an “intense” investigation, Howell said it was found that Jones' recorded hours were largely accurate and that he had not been paid any more money than deserved.
Howell said that once Jones completes training he missed out on during his 30 months of leave, he will be able to return to the force.
“It took longer than normal, but we got to where we needed to be,” Howell said. “(Sgt. Jones) is dedicated to the community and loves the work that he does … Every indication I have is he wants to come back.”
During his suspension, Jones collected over $150,000 in wages, according to an open records request.
Why has this gone on so long?
Howell said a number of extenuating circumstances contributed to the extraordinary length of Jones’ leave, which started in November 2016.
According to Howell, Jones would somewhat inconsistently clock in and out at the end of his shift. Jones was known to hang around at the police station after his normal shift was over, before heading to his second job. He was usually clocked out during that time, but would occasionally sign back in if an officer needed a supervisor (like Jones) to review an incident report.
Jones was placed on leave when the investigation began, per department policy. An unrelated medical issue further delayed the investigation, Howell said.
“There was a significant delay with a matter that is protected. That’s as much as I can say,” Howell said.
And then there were four officer-involved shootings in 2018, an unprecedented amount for the Racine Police Department, which led to re-allocations of police resources that set the investigation back further.
The four 2018 officer-involved shootings were:
- Jan. 17, Donte Shannon killed while reportedly fleeing police near the intersection of 14th Street and Park Avenue
- March 24, Jeremiah Golden shot and suffers a non-life threatening injury while wielding a gun at Tropical Paradise bar
- June 13, Joseph Washington exchanges fire with officers on the 500 block of 11th Street
- Dec. 21, Hunter Hanson fired upon by officer as Hanson allegedly drove his vehicle in the direction of an officer on Boyd Avenue
Howell said that Jones had only been paid for hours he actually worked, even if they were inconsistent, effectively exonerating the sergeant, who joined the Racine Police Department in 1998.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that the investigations related to the officer-involved shootings shouldn't be an excuse for such a long extension of Jones' suspension, especially since it's possible to get help from surrounding departments to conduct a third-party investigation.
"If you don't have enough guys to do the investigation, then you need to assign more guys," Wanggaard told The Journal Times.
There is now only one officer who is currently suspended within the department: Sgt. Samuel Stulo, who has been charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury after he allegedly crashed into a parked car after drinking at a bar on Dec. 17.
Sticking to his guns, despite criticism
Howell stands by his decision to fully suspend Jones, rather than allowing him to continue working in an administrative capacity while the investigation was ongoing. If misconduct is alleged while an officer is simultaneously under investigation and placed on active duty, the department could be even more liable for allowing an officer being investigated to keep working.
Officer Brinelle Nabors received similar treatment. Nabors was suspended in December 2015 for allegedly using excessive force while working as an off-duty police officer at Park High School, but was found not guilty during a January 2019 jury trial. He has since been reinstated.
In part spurred on by Racine's cases, Wanggaard said that he is "still going to pursue making changes" to state law that would institute a fast-tracked timeline for internal police investigations. In February 2018, the state Assembly approved a bill that would have enforced a timeline for police and fire commissions to hold hearings of officers/firefighters being investigated in certain departments, but the bill was never voted on by the Senate.
The bill also could have made it so that, after 150 days of paid leave, officers have to either be reinstated, fired or placed on unpaid leave.
Wanggaard pointed out that if suspects facing felony charges are required to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of being charged, then it would be fair for officers accused of wrongdoing to be held to a similar timetable.
A Kenosha police sergeant, Gregory Munnelly, returned to active duty after a November 2017 crash in Oak Creek, despite having been charged with OWI causing injury and causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of greater than 0.15.
Thirteen months after the crash, Munnelly pleaded guilty, after which Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Kiskinis said he would start the process of terminating the sergeant’s employment from the Kenosha Police Department.
Preventative measure
Howell said that the department has instituted a new time reporting system that can help prevent situations like this one, or at least expedite investigations.
Before he became chief, Howell said that time sheets were more-or-less based on the “honor system.” Police officers were responsible for clocking out. And ensuring those times were accurate was difficult on an administrative level.
The new system is more rigorous, the chief said. The department was already in the process of instituting the new system in fall 2016, but it wasn’t fully up and running at that time, posing a time-consuming challenge for investigators to confirm the hours Sgt. Jones had and hadn’t worked.
Howell said he is not recommending any additional disciplinary action for Jones; however, his decision is subject to review by the Police and Fire Commission.
