RACINE — A Racine Police Department sergeant, accused of drunken driving, striking an occupied vehicle and injuring a woman in the process, made his initial appearance in court Monday.
Sgt. Samuel Stulo, 42, faces charges of felony hit-and-run involving injury and two misdemeanor counts of causing injury/operating while under the influence. He was also cited for forfeiture offenses for inattentive driving, refusing to take a sobriety test and failing to notify police of an accident.
Both misdemeanor counts are first-offense charges. One charge has a prohibited blood alcohol concentration of under 0.15 percent and one has a prohibited alcohol concentration of more than 0.15 percent.
At about 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine police and firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of State Street for a crash with injuries after a truck reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle and tried to flee.
According to Racine County Sheriff’s Office and court reports, Stulo was off duty at the time of the crash and reportedly had just left a bar on Washington Avenue not far from the police station.
During his initial appearance on Monday, Stulo, a 16-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was ordered not to have contact with the victim or her nephew, who was a witness to the incident, and to not drink alcohol. A signature bond of $1,000 was also set and signed by Stulo.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
