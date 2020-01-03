You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police seeking man caught on tape entering Burlington home
0 comments
alert featured
Unwelcome New Year's surprise

Police seeking man caught on tape entering Burlington home

{{featured_button_text}}
Burlington Police seek suspect

This photo, captured by a home surveillance camera, shows a man entering the home of a City of Burlington residence on New Year's Day. Anyone who recognizes the subject is asked to contact Burlington police.

 Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is seeking the identity of a man filmed on a home surveillance entering a City of Burlington home during the late night hours of New Year's Day.

According to the timestamp on a photo still from the home's Ring home security system, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday a man was observed opening the screen door of a home and entering the residence, according to City of Burlington Police Detective Sgt. Robert Jones. 

The home's resident was alerted to the intruder when their dogs began to bark and woke up to see the man standing in their bedroom.

The intruder was reportedly apologetic when asked to leave; however, his intentions are unknown, Jones said.

Jones said Friday that the Police Department has received several tips that they are following up on, but investigators have not yet been able to identify the man seen on the surveillance footage.

He also expressed thankfulness that more and more residents have home surveillance systems installed in their homes.

"Without that little camera, we would have very little to go on," Jones said. "They are very, very useful for investigations."

Anyone who recognizes the subject in the image is asked to contact Jones at 262-342-1107 or at rjones@burlington-wi.gov. Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers are also being accepted and may potentially have a cash reward. 

Jones also recommended that residents stay diligent about their security, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to police.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News