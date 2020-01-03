Police seeking man caught on tape entering Burlington home

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is seeking the identity of a man filmed on a home surveillance entering a City of Burlington home during the late night hours of New Year's Day.

According to the timestamp on a photo still from the home's Ring home security system, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday a man was observed opening the screen door of a home and entering the residence, according to City of Burlington Police Detective Sgt. Robert Jones.

The home's resident was alerted to the intruder when their dogs began to bark and woke up to see the man standing in their bedroom.

The intruder was reportedly apologetic when asked to leave; however, his intentions are unknown, Jones said.

Jones said Friday that the Police Department has received several tips that they are following up on, but investigators have not yet been able to identify the man seen on the surveillance footage.

He also expressed thankfulness that more and more residents have home surveillance systems installed in their homes.

"Without that little camera, we would have very little to go on," Jones said. "They are very, very useful for investigations."