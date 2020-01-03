Police seeking man caught on tape entering Burlington home

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is seeking the identity of a man filmed on a home surveillance entering a City of Burlington home during the late night hours of New Year's Day.
According to the timestamp on a photo still from the home's Ring home security system, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday a man was observed opening the screen door of a home and entering the residence, according to City of Burlington Police Detective Sgt. Robert Jones.
The home's resident was alerted to the intruder when their dogs began to bark and woke up to see the man standing in their bedroom.
The intruder was reportedly apologetic when asked to leave; however, his intentions are unknown, Jones said.
You have free articles remaining.
Jones said Friday that the Police Department has received several tips that they are following up on, but investigators have not yet been able to identify the man seen on the surveillance footage.
He also expressed thankfulness that more and more residents have home surveillance systems installed in their homes.
"Without that little camera, we would have very little to go on," Jones said. "They are very, very useful for investigations."
Anyone who recognizes the subject in the image is asked to contact Jones at 262-342-1107 or at rjones@burlington-wi.gov. Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers are also being accepted and may potentially have a cash reward.
Jones also recommended that residents stay diligent about their security, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to police.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christi L Frost
Christi L Frost, Rochester, physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jan M Jeffery
Jan M Jeffery, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Romarreyo C Robertson
Romarreyo C Robertson, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana.
Branden M Soles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Branden M Soles, Cudahy, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Joshua J Vega
Joshua J Vega, Chicago, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, 1500 block of Winslow St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Corey A Borchardt
Corey A Borchardt, 2200 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Michelle M Buri
Michelle M Buri, 2000 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael W Byles
Michael W Byles, 1200 block of Erie St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Rodriguez
Ricardo Rodriguez, 5100 block of 19th Ave., Kenosha, hit and run – attended vehicle.
Cheryl A Roundy
Cheryl A Roundy, 1200 block of Ellis Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property.
Andy W Thomas
Andy W Thomas, 1900 block of Glen St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Elizabeth Brockdorf
Elizabeth Brockdorf, South Milwaukee, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Breanna F Collins
Breanna F Collins, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs.