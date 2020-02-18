Police seeking info on hit-and-run

RACINE — Racine Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run incident that occurred a week ago and left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

In a Facebook post, RPD said the incident occurred at the intersection of 8th Street and Marquette Street. An RPD official said the incident happened on Feb. 11 around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1997 to 2004 Buick Park Avenue of an unknown color with front end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Racine Police traffic bureau at (262) 635-7816.

