Police seeking info on Feb. 11 hit-and-run

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run incident that occurred a week ago and left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

In a Facebook post, RPD said the incident occurred at the intersection of Eighth Street and Marquette Street. An RPD official said the incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1997 to 2004 Buick Park Avenue of an unknown color with front end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Racine Police Traffic Bureau at (262) 635-7816.

