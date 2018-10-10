Try 1 month for 99¢
Dedrick Flowers

Flowers

RACINE — Dedrick Flowers, 41, is considered an attempted-homicide suspect by the Racine Police Department which has issued warrants for his arrest and has asked for the community's help in finding Flowers.

On Sept. 29, police reported responding to the 900 block of Park Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and police have identified Flowers as the main suspect in the shooting.

Flowers is a 6-foot-2-inch black male. He is bald, and his facial hair appears to be a stubble, according to a mugshot provided by the Police Department. Police are considering Flowers to be armed and dangerous.

Witnesses and people who may know of Flowers' whereabouts are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Court records show that Flowers has prior convictions of felony robbery (2002), theft (2000), possession of cocaine (1995 and 2000) and obstructing an officer (1998, 2002 and 2006).

Charges have also been filed against Flowers alleging he has wrongfully claimed $4,539 in unemployment benefits, in addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

