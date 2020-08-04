Police searching for driver, car involved in fatal 4 Mile/Highway 38 crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Law enforcement officials are searching for the driver of a tan four-door sedan that allegedly caused a 2:20 p.m. two-vehicle fatality accident on Monday at the intersection of Four Mile Road and State Hwy. 38 in the Village of Caledonia.

According a press release issued by Lt. Gary Larsen of the Caledonia Police Department, a preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that a white Honda sedan operated by the decedent was traveling northbound on Hwy. 38 approaching Four Mile Road as an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Four Mile approaching Hwy. 38.

The vehicle stopped for the stop sign at Hwy. 38 and began to proceed into the intersection, failing to yield right-of-way to the northbound Honda, which swerved into the oncoming southbound lane of Hwy. 38 to avoid striking the unknown vehicle, described as a tan four-door sedan.

The Honda was struck head-on by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Hwy. 38. The unknown vehicle went around the accident and left the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the driver of the white Honda, a 69-year Milwaukee man who died at the scene. Identity of the driver has not been released, pending notification of kin.