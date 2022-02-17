Police: Search warrant leads to arrest, recovery of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of having cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in his residence.

Donald Wilson, 44, of the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, members of the Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the 1300 block of Douglas Ave. for the possession and sale of controlled substances by Wilson.

Wilson was seen exiting the front door of the residence and was detained. Wilson had a bag of cocaine and fentanyl weighing 1.7 grams that he tossed to the ground from his pocket. He also had a sock containing 34 individually packaged bundles and a smaller bag of cocaine. The smaller bag weighed 3.6 grams and the packaged bindles had 7.6 grams of cocaine. There was also a small bag of marijuana on him weighing 1.1 grams.

Inside the living room of his residence, there was a large trunk that had drug weighing and packaging paraphernalia. There was also a money counter and two electronic scales. A loaded revolver was found in a cubby hole on the south end of the hallway.

Wilson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

