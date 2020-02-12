Police search for potential victims of 'predatory sex offender' who formerly lived in Racine

RACINE — The Waukesha Police Department is looking for potential victims of a 67-year-old "predatory sex offender" who lived in Racine from 1996 to 2003. Police are confident that more victims will be identified.

Gary D. Ewing, of Oconomowoc, was charged on Jan. 24 in Waukesha County with four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old.

In Racine, Ewing was known to live in the 700 block of Eighth Street and in the former Lakefront YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., in room 403, according to Waukesha Police.

According to Waukesha Police, Ewing sexually assaulted six children who were not related to him in Waukesha and Dousman. Police found out about these alleged crimes when a victim, in January, reported the prior incidents to law enforcement.

His victims are both male and female and range in age from infants to teenagers.

“Ewing would befriend the family and offer to watch the children or take the children to the park while the parent/s were home, ran errands, or were at work,” Waukesha Police said in a statement. “Ewing has a small fishing boat and camping gear and possibly used those to spend time alone with children.”