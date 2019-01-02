RACINE — The Racine woman who drove into Lake Michigan Sunday morning committed suicide, Racine police said Wednesday.
The woman was identified as 40-year-old Valencia G. Days of Racine. On Wednesday, Racine police said that Days' boyfriend called police at 2:18 a.m. Sunday and said Days was threatening suicide by driving into the lake.
Dispatch made contact with Days but could not determine her location, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
Racine police and Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lake Michigan early Sunday and searched several locations along the lakefront. The Racine County Water Rescue team was also called to the area around the Fifth Street boat launch, near Pershing Park.
At about 6:49 a.m., a vehicle was found in about 8 feet of water as it was being pulled away from the shore by the current, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Divers were able to gain access to the vehicle and removed Days from the vehicle. Rescuers were unable to revive her.