STURTEVANT — After threats were made at three Racine Unified schools last week, a threat was reported at the REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave., on Tuesday.
In a voice message to parents Tuesday afternoon, Principal Curt Shircel reported that the threat was found not to be credible.
“During school today, we discovered a message written on the bathroom wall, in one of our girls bathrooms,” Shircel said. “We immediately informed authorities and began an investigation.”
With the help of the Sturtevant Police Department, the school staff determined that the threat was not credible, and took what Shircel called “appropriate action.”
“At this time, we consider the matter closed and we ask that all parents talk with their students about the serious nature of this type of behavior,” he said. “Our student safety is and will continue to be our first priority.”
He advised parents with questions or concerns to contact the REAL School.
Last week, threats were made at Case, Park and Horlick high schools. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, was closed Oct. 23, as the threat there mentioned that date specifically.
The male student who made the threat against Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive in Racine, on social media has been apprehended by police. The student who carved threats into desks at Park High School, 1901 12th St. in Racine, was also apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct.