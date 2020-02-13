Police say that a Caledonia man was scammed of $4K in gift cards, two charged

CALEDONIA — Two Michigan men have been charged after allegedly tricking a Caledonia resident into giving them $4,000 in Target gift cards under the pretense that it was going to help the victim's grandson.
Xinfeng Zhu, 25, and Qingyu Wei, 29, of Troy, Michigan are both charged with felony theft for false representation for their alleged connection to the Caledonia crime. Zhu's first court appearance was Thursday in the Racine County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim, from Caledonia, received a phone call on March 8, 2018 from a person identifying himself as David Wiseman, a supposed warrant officer. Wiseman said the victim’s grandson was being arrested for drug charges and his bond would be $4,000. A second person claiming to be the grandson confirmed his bond was $4,000.
The victim’s grandson denies asking for the amount.
Wiseman told the victim to purchase four gift cards from Target and load each one with $1,000. The victim complied and provided the access codes for the gift cards.
Police contacted Target and it was confirmed that all four cards had a balance of $0. One of the gift cards was used in North Carolina and the rest were used in Cincinnati.
An investigator obtained a surveillance video and identified the suspects as Wei and Zhu. The two suspects were also reportedly involved in incidents in Greece, New York and Michigan in which they would call elderly people and tell them a loved one was in jail, instructing them to provide access codes for Target gift cards.
Zhu and Wei upon conviction may be fined up to $10,000, imprisoned for up to three years and six months or both.
