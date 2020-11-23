 Skip to main content
Police say Racine man shot himself in the leg and then lied about being robbed
RACINE

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot himself in the leg and lied to officers about being robbed, according to a report from the Racine Police Department.

Sirquan Jackson, 24, of the 2600 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 29, officers were sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital after receiving a report of a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. They were told the person with the gunshot wound, Jackson, had said he was shot in the area of Albert and Geneva streets.

An officer spoke to Jackson who said he was walking by himself when a car pulled up behind him and people exited it. One of the people yelled something to him and then they began to pull at his hoodie. There was a brief struggle and they robbed him of $25, his phone and his hoodie. He said he heard two gunshots, felt pain and realized he was shot in the right upper thigh.

He then claimed he fled and was able to call someone to drive him to the hospital.

An officer observed the gunshot wound and noticed a gray charcoal-like circular pattern around the damage to the boxer shorts Jackson was wearing. The officer recognized that the pattern was similar to that of a gun being shot from close distance. The pants didn't have any damage consistent with a gunshot and there wasn't any gray charcoal material on them. The officer reported that, from his observations of the injuries and clothing, he beloved Jackson had shot himself from his waistband.

Jackson denied shooting himself and claimed, after the robbery he ran eastbound on Albert Street and got pants from someone and was given their phone to call someone. Officers went to the area Jackson claimed to have been robbed at and found no witnesses, surveillance footage, blood or any of Jackson's clothing at the scene that he said he left behind. 

Jackson is already facing three felony charges for manufacture/delivery of marijuana, as a repeat offense, which were filed on Nov. 17.

