Police say Racine man shot himself in the leg and then lied about being robbed

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot himself in the leg and lied to officers about being robbed, according to a report from the Racine Police Department.

Sirquan Jackson, 24, of the 2600 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 29, officers were sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital after receiving a report of a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. They were told the person with the gunshot wound, Jackson, had said he was shot in the area of Albert and Geneva streets.

An officer spoke to Jackson who said he was walking by himself when a car pulled up behind him and people exited it. One of the people yelled something to him and then they began to pull at his hoodie. There was a brief struggle and they robbed him of $25, his phone and his hoodie. He said he heard two gunshots, felt pain and realized he was shot in the right upper thigh.

He then claimed he fled and was able to call someone to drive him to the hospital.