Police say Racine man shot himself in the leg and then lied about being robbed

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly shot himself in the leg and lied to officers about being robbed, according to a report from the Racine Police Department.
Sirquan Jackson, 24, of the 2600 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 29, officers were sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital after receiving a report of a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. They were told the person with the gunshot wound, Jackson, had said he was shot in the area of Albert and Geneva streets.
An officer spoke to Jackson who said he was walking by himself when a car pulled up behind him and people exited it. One of the people yelled something to him and then they began to pull at his hoodie. There was a brief struggle and they robbed him of $25, his phone and his hoodie. He said he heard two gunshots, felt pain and realized he was shot in the right upper thigh.
He then claimed he fled and was able to call someone to drive him to the hospital.
An officer observed the gunshot wound and noticed a gray charcoal-like circular pattern around the damage to the boxer shorts Jackson was wearing. The officer recognized that the pattern was similar to that of a gun being shot from close distance. The pants didn't have any damage consistent with a gunshot and there wasn't any gray charcoal material on them. The officer reported that, from his observations of the injuries and clothing, he beloved Jackson had shot himself from his waistband.
Jackson denied shooting himself and claimed, after the robbery he ran eastbound on Albert Street and got pants from someone and was given their phone to call someone. Officers went to the area Jackson claimed to have been robbed at and found no witnesses, surveillance footage, blood or any of Jackson's clothing at the scene that he said he left behind.
Jackson is already facing three felony charges for manufacture/delivery of marijuana, as a repeat offense, which were filed on Nov. 17.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Julian M Barler
Julian M Barler, N2400 block of Mariondale Road, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Sirquan D Jackson
Sirquan D Jackson, 2600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Christopher M Kanehl
Christopher (aka Michael Nesbit) M Kanehl, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Shane R Trentadue
Shane R Trentadue, 3900 block of 5 Mile Road, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Kevaughn T Watson
Kevaughn T Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Landon G Weatherspoon
Landon G Weatherspoon, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Zachary J Barnes
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brent A Beth
Brent A Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, Venice, Florida, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Noah B Crawford
Noah B Crawford, 2400 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jesus Alvarez
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Reynaldo Arias Jr.
Reynaldo (aka Ray) Arias Jr., 1900 block of Harriet Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
