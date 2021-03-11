Police say person who robbed a bank in Sturtevant shot and killed themself while fleeing from police

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man being pursued by police for an alleged bank robbery shot and killed himself during the pursuit, according to a news release from local law enforcement.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing police at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Mount Pleasant.

According to a joint press release from the Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant police departments:

At approximately 11:22 a.m., Sturtevant police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Tri-City National Bank, 8710 Durand Ave.

The suspect then left the bank in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mount Pleasant police officers located the vehicle on Oakes Road near Highway 20 and pursued the vehicle until it reached West Road.

As it approached West Road, the vehicle slowed down. According to police, the driver shot himself and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Sturtevant Police are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the FBI; they say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option 4, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or visit racine.crimestoppersweb.com.