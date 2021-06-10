 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say out-of-state burglars targeted Wisconsin taverns because bars in Illinois were shut down
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Police say out-of-state burglars targeted Wisconsin taverns because bars in Illinois were shut down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — An Illinois man has been charged for his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries of taverns across Kenosha and Racine counties last year.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit asking a court to declare Google a public utility and to regulate it as one in the latest twist on the escalating legal efforts to rein in the company that runs the internet's dominant search engine.
Derek Devine

Devine

Derek Devine, 35, from Pekin, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property, a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and three misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked coin box.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 26, deputies were sent to Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington, for a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, they found that a door in the bar’s beer garden area had been broken into. Three video game machines were broken into. The owner told officers that on Nov. 24, another tavern in Silver Lake in western Kenosha County was broken into and the money in the video game machines there had been stolen too.

The damage to the machines was estimated to be about $13,600.

During the months of November and December, there was a series of tavern burglaries involving video-game machines in Kenosha and Racine counties. Surveillance video drew attention to a white SUV spotted at the scenes. The car was traced to a suspect, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s phone.

The suspect admitted to being involved in the burglaries and being the driver of the car. He said Illinois had shut down gaming machines due to COVID-19 and that there was no money in them. He said that’s why he and his accomplices targeted Wisconsin businesses. He allegedly stated that Devine was involved in the burglaries with him.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation
Crime and Courts

No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

The fiancée of one of the men that she is "now left with more questions than answers" after the little information she has received from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News