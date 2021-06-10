Police say out-of-state burglars targeted Wisconsin taverns because bars in Illinois were shut down

BURLINGTON — An Illinois man has been charged for his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries of taverns across Kenosha and Racine counties last year.
Derek Devine, 35, from Pekin, Illinois, was charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property, a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and three misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked coin box.
According to a criminal complaint filed this week:
On Nov. 26, deputies were sent to Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington, for a burglar alarm.
Upon arrival, they found that a door in the bar’s beer garden area had been broken into. Three video game machines were broken into. The owner told officers that on Nov. 24, another tavern in Silver Lake in western Kenosha County was broken into and the money in the video game machines there had been stolen too.
The damage to the machines was estimated to be about $13,600.
During the months of November and December, there was a series of tavern burglaries involving video-game machines in Kenosha and Racine counties. Surveillance video drew attention to a white SUV spotted at the scenes. The car was traced to a suspect, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s phone.
The suspect admitted to being involved in the burglaries and being the driver of the car. He said Illinois had shut down gaming machines due to COVID-19 and that there was no money in them. He said that’s why he and his accomplices targeted Wisconsin businesses. He allegedly stated that Devine was involved in the burglaries with him.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 9
Today's mugshots: June 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C Burton Jr.
Thomas (aka Splash) C Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mya C Coopwood
Mya C Coopwood, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle revoked, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Anton P Gosbee
Anton P Gosbee, 6500 block of Kingsview Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Dwight Person III
Dwight Person III, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr., 300 block of Congress Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Shane Albright
Anthony Shane Albright, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Devon D Bohannon
Devon D Bohannon, West Bend, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Derek Devine
Derek Devine, Pekin, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box.
Bryan J Krueger
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Syncere A Randall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Syncere A Randall, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an agency.
Zachary J Barnes
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).