Police say man threatened to share 'sex videos' if woman didn't give him $3K and a gun

RACINE — A 22-year-old man faces felony charges after he allegedly threatened to post sex tapes of himself and a woman if the woman didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

According to text messages reviewed by an investigator from the Racine Police Department, the man — Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, of the 1300 block of Arthur Avenue — allegedly sent the woman one of the videos of them having sex and said he was going to post it online unless “you do what I tell you.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Nunn then told the woman to use her tax refund to purchase a gun for him, even though Nunn is a felon, and also to give him “three bands” — which means $3,000.

In a follow-up text, Nunn wrote “im your friend I just need you to do some things for me and then ill delete everything” (sic), according to police.

Nunn has a prior conviction for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm in Waukesha County in 2016, for which he served almost a year behind bars.

When he was arrested Wednesday in Racine, a 9 mm Beretta handgun was allegedly found in his possession.