RACINE — A Racine Police Department investigation has led to charges for a 59-year-old man who allegedly collected $21,981.62 in medical assistance and $6,233 in FoodShare benefits between September 2013 and January 2017.
The man, Charles McMorris of the 1500 block of Packard Avenue, allegedly claimed to be homeless and separated from his wife for several years, but police believe that neither of those claims were true.
McMorris’ wife was also employed while he was receiving benefits, according to police, and her income would have disqualified McMorris from receiving the benefits he received for nearly 3½ years.
While claiming to be homeless to collect benefits from the Racine County Human Services Department, police said that McMorris had used his home address on Packard Avenue when reporting to his parole officer, to register to vote, for reporting child support information and on a hiring inquiry.
Court records show that a case was filed against McMorris in March 2014 by the Department of Workforce Development, which claimed that McMorris owed more than $2,600 in unemployment compensation, although it does not appear that this case was ever resolved.
Police requested charges for medical assistance fraud and for misstating facts in a food stamp application, both of which are felonies. If convicted, McMorris faces up to 16 years in prison and could be fined up to $35,000.
He already has four felonies on his record, all of which occurred in Racine County: twice for bail jumping in 2005 and 2012; possession of THC in 2012; and armed robbery in 1995.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
