 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say car struck barricades in the road while fleeing during chase that exceeded 50mph
0 comments

Police say car struck barricades in the road while fleeing during chase that exceeded 50mph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Union Grove woman allegedly struck road barricades during a police chase on Sunday.

Alicia A. Rushing, 30, of the 15900 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver that had struck barricades and was swerving all over the road. The officer saw the suspected car driving north on Highway 31, nearly striking a light pole. The officer activated the sirens and pursued.

Alicia Rushing

Rushing

The woman continued driving and made multiple lane changes and nearly colliding with other cars, going over 50 mph. Eventually, the driver, later identified as Rushing, put the car in park as the officer was catching up behind her.

Once the officer was going to make contact with her, the officer reported that Rushing put the car in drive and began to weave through parked cars in the lot at the 100 block of Main Street. She stopped again, got out and put her hands up and said she gave up. As the officer approached, she tried to run away.

The officer grabbed her arm and she tried to squirm away until another officer arrived and managed to get her in handcuffs. The officer noticed that she had bloodshot and glossy eyes as well as slow and slurred speech.

Rushing was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News