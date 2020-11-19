Police say car struck barricades in the road while fleeing during chase that exceeded 50mph

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Union Grove woman allegedly struck road barricades during a police chase on Sunday.

Alicia A. Rushing, 30, of the 15900 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver that had struck barricades and was swerving all over the road. The officer saw the suspected car driving north on Highway 31, nearly striking a light pole. The officer activated the sirens and pursued.

The woman continued driving and made multiple lane changes and nearly colliding with other cars, going over 50 mph. Eventually, the driver, later identified as Rushing, put the car in park as the officer was catching up behind her.

Once the officer was going to make contact with her, the officer reported that Rushing put the car in drive and began to weave through parked cars in the lot at the 100 block of Main Street. She stopped again, got out and put her hands up and said she gave up. As the officer approached, she tried to run away.