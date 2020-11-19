Police say car struck barricades in the road while fleeing during chase that exceeded 50mph

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Union Grove woman allegedly struck road barricades during a police chase on Sunday.
Alicia A. Rushing, 30, of the 15900 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver that had struck barricades and was swerving all over the road. The officer saw the suspected car driving north on Highway 31, nearly striking a light pole. The officer activated the sirens and pursued.
The woman continued driving and made multiple lane changes and nearly colliding with other cars, going over 50 mph. Eventually, the driver, later identified as Rushing, put the car in park as the officer was catching up behind her.
Once the officer was going to make contact with her, the officer reported that Rushing put the car in drive and began to weave through parked cars in the lot at the 100 block of Main Street. She stopped again, got out and put her hands up and said she gave up. As the officer approached, she tried to run away.
The officer grabbed her arm and she tried to squirm away until another officer arrived and managed to get her in handcuffs. The officer noticed that she had bloodshot and glossy eyes as well as slow and slurred speech.
Rushing was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rico J Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rico J Williams, 1000 block of Cedar Creek Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), theft by acquisition of a credit card, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alicia A Rushing
Alicia A Rushing, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
James F Beecroft Jr.
James F Beecroft Jr., Silver Lake, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.