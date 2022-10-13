 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BETH SINAI SYNAGOGUE

Police say a suspect has been identified in smashing of windows at Racine synagogue

Beth Israel Sinai synagogue | Oct. 12, 2022

Windows in the front and rear of the Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave., were smashed Sunday night and Monday morning.

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — Thanks to video evidence, a female has been identified as the suspect who smashed the windows of Racine’s only synagogue multiple times Sunday night and Monday morning, the Racine Police Department reported Thursday.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect, other than to say she was recognized by a member of the synagogue.

Beth Israel Sinai synagogue | Oct. 12, 2022

The rear windows of Racine's only synagogue, Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., are now boarded up, as pictured here Wednesday morning.

Bricks were thrown at and through the front and rear windows of Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave., three times late Sunday and before sunrise Monday, The Journal Times first reported in Wednesday’s edition. It was the second time in three years the synagogue has been defaced.

RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox Thursday that police have sent a warrant recommendation to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for two counts of criminal damage to property.

The case is not being investigated as a hate crime because “it did not qualify under the (federal) regulations,” Wilcox said in an email. “It did not appear that there was any antisemitic or racist motivation behind the incidents.”

