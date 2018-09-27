Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE COUNTY — Through a series of three controlled buys, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reportedly recovered 1.5 grams of heroin from Courtney Nicole Smith, 30, of the 20 block of Oregon Street in the City of Racine.

According to the criminal complaint:

During the summer, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office worked with a cooperating citizen to purchase heroin from Smith at different locations in the county.

She faces three charges for delivery of heroin, each of which is a felony and could carry a conviction of up to 12½ years. She also faces four counts of felony bail jumping, each of which could carry a conviction of up to six years.

Court records show that Smith made her initial appearance in court Thursday.

