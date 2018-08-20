MILWAUKEE — Corvontae Davis, a 2010 Case High School graduate, has a message for people after an incident last week in which police were called after he reached into his own car, a Ford Mustang, to get change for a parking meter.
News of the incident has since been picked up by several television stations, and a video that Davis made of the woman he said called police on him had over 300,000 views as of Monday.
Davis’ message is: “Don’t jump to conclusions.”
“Stereotyping and racial profiling is not good,” said Davis, who is black, and believes race was a factor in the incident.
Davis was in Downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 14 near the Milwaukee Public Market and was parking his Mustang before meeting his brother for lunch at a nearby restaurant.
After parking, Davis went to the meter and then back to his car to get coins. But when he reached into his car to get coins, he said a woman started yelling: “Dude, is that your car? Why are you breaking into that car?”
Davis said when police responded they told him they received a call from a woman reporting that a man by his description was breaking into a vehicle.
Davis showed police his license and registration, he said, and they told him to have a nice day.
Davis said that having a nice car, people in the past have questioned how he was able to afford it and why he chooses to drive it. He drives it because it’s his car and said, “I worked hard for it.”
Davis, who now lives in Oak Creek, is a substitute teacher for the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District and a correctional worker for the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.
“I think she could have handled it differently,” Davis said about the woman who called police about him.
I call BS on the story. Who uses coins for a parking meter? No one under the age of 40. This guy has a 2016 Mustang but can’t afford smart phone to pay the meter?
This men reaches into his own car for change for a parking meter and the shield blames him for having police contact and being racist...Oh well I guess he knows what a racist is.
geeez enough already...did she say hey Black dude is that your car quit breaking in that car??? No she did not...If you see something say something!!! it has taken to long and is still rare for someone to actually call...So Dude...Did you say hey Thanks for looking out lady Yes it is my car if you want we can wait for the police...because geee I bet you sure wish someone would call if say someone other than you snatched something out of your car ......But No You as a intelligent Teacher chose another route...post it and claim a racist called on you!! Sad decision on your part I would say...
