Corvontae Davis

Corvontae Davis, a 2010 Case High School graduate, poses with his car, a 2016 Ford Mustang. A woman reportedly called police on him after he reached into his car to get coins for a parking meter. The story has been picked up by multiple television stations, and a video Davis posted received over 300,000 views. 

MILWAUKEE — Corvontae Davis, a 2010 Case High School graduate, has a message for people after an incident last week in which police were called after he reached into his own car, a Ford Mustang, to get change for a parking meter.

News of the incident has since been picked up by several television stations, and a video that Davis made of the woman he said called police on him had over 300,000 views as of Monday.

Davis’ message is: “Don’t jump to conclusions.”

“Stereotyping and racial profiling is not good,” said Davis, who is black, and believes race was a factor in the incident.

Davis was in Downtown Milwaukee on Aug. 14 near the Milwaukee Public Market and was parking his Mustang before meeting his brother for lunch at a nearby restaurant.

After parking, Davis went to the meter and then back to his car to get coins. But when he reached into his car to get coins, he said a woman started yelling: “Dude, is that your car? Why are you breaking into that car?”

Davis said when police responded they told him they received a call from a woman reporting that a man by his description was breaking into a vehicle.

Davis showed police his license and registration, he said, and they told him to have a nice day.

Davis said that having a nice car, people in the past have questioned how he was able to afford it and why he chooses to drive it. He drives it because it’s his car and said, “I worked hard for it.”

Davis, who now lives in Oak Creek, is a substitute teacher for the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District and a correctional worker for the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

“I think she could have handled it differently,” Davis said about the woman who called police about him.

