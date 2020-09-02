Police use spikes to stop speeding vehicle; driver tased after allegedly fleeing; drugs found incar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested early Wednesday after spike strips were used on his vehicle as he allegedly sped away from Mount Pleasant Police. Drugs were later found in the car, Mount Pleasant Police said, and a Taser was used to stop the suspect.

According to a news release:

At 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer saw a black Cadillac SUV speeding northbound on Oakes Road near its intersection with 16th Street, north of the landfill and south of Case High School. When a traffic stop was attempted, the SUV “took off at a high rate of speed,” Mount Pleasant Police said.

At the intersection of highways 31 and 20, spikes were used, but “the vehicle continued to flee,” partially on its rims, until it “crashed into a parked car in the 3700 block of 13th Street in the City of Racine,” police said.

The driver — who police identified as 47-year-old Juan Antonio Servantez of Racine — then fled on foot before being apprehended after being Tased in an alley just north of 13th Street, some 15 blocks east of the 20/31 intersection and two blocks south of Washington Avenue (Highway 20), police reported.