RACINE — Racine police are investigating a report of a gunshot reported Sunday at 4:22 p.m. in the 800 block of Washington Avenue. Racine Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said a shot was fired from within a residence in the area. No one was injured.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

