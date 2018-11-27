RACINE — Racine police responded to a series of shots-fired calls and incidents over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The first incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police received a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue, which is located south of 13th Street and west of South Memorial Drive. A vehicle and a home were reportedly struck in the area.
A series of shots were reported Sunday. At about 3 a.m., the first call was reported in the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive. Nothing was struck, and no one was injured. The second call came in at 3:08 a.m. in the 1200 block of Hamilton Street. A home in the area was struck. The third call came in at 3:32 a.m., this time in the 2000 block of Albert Street. A victim in the area was allegedly shot at during that incident, police said.
It is unknown whether the three calls are related, police said.
At 10:34 a.m. Sunday, police responded to another report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Erie Street. Police were still investigating that incident as of Tuesday.
No one was injured in any of the incidents, police said. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been taken into custody in connection to the calls.
Pursuit stopped due to storm
At 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Racine police responded to the 1000 block of William Street for a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.
The husband fled the home in his vehicle and a short pursuit ensued, lasting approximately 1.1 miles. Due to road conditions, the pursuit was terminated. The operator was found and arrested on Monday. Police did not release the name of the suspect.
