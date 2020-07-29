Police: Report of 'disturbance' before police called for Douglas Avenue death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police are continuing to investigate the death reported at a Douglas Avenue residence Tuesday night.

"It was determined the deceased male was involved in a disturbance involving another male prior to police being called," Racine Police said in a release Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no one was in custody as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were called to the residence at 3533 Douglas Avenue at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived they located the deceased man inside the residence. The Major Crime Unit was called to the scene.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

