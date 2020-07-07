Police reform task force and general public conversations kick off

In addition to the task force, Payne and Frazier are facilitating conversations with the broader community to gather feedback on what RPD is doing well and what can be improved. More than 100 people signed up for Monday’s session, the first of three planned virtual sessions.

The next two are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 13.

Where are the others?

While the task force is primarily tasked with examining the Racine Police Department, fairly early into the conversation on Monday, some members raised the point that the issues the community has with law enforcement are not confined to the city limits.

Maldonado asked Payne if other law enforcement officials, such as Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling or Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Matt Soens would be participating or undergoing a similar process.

“We really need these key players as part of this process if not all meetings at at least some of the meetings and have these difficult conversations,” Maldonado said. “The communities of color and the police, there’s a different relationship. And it’s hard to build trust when we don’t have people like (Hanson) a part of this task force.”