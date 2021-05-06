Police: Racine store owner fractured man's skull by pistol-whipping him

RACINE — The owner of One Stop Foods, 1711 N. Main St., allegedly pistol-whipped someone, causing a skull fracture and a ruptured eardrum during an incident in the store.
Iyad M. Alabed, 36, of the 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the One Stop Foods for a man down in the parking lot and another with a firearm.
Upon arrival, an officer saw the store owner, Alabed, walk out in front of a delivery truck holding a gun. The victim was on the ground with his face and head covered in blood. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries which included a skull fracture, a ruptured eardrum and a total of 10 stitches. The victim did not have a weapon.
The officer spoke with Alabed, who said that the victim threatened to kill him and he made a gesture in the store as if to say he was armed. Alabed then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the side of his head and the force of the impact caused the gun to fire in the store.
An investigator spoke with witnesses who said the victim was using “bad words” towards Alabed and Alabed proceeded to hit him with the gun. Video recordings reported showed the victim on the ground and Alabed repeatedly kicking him.
The investigator then watched the store’s surveillance video which showed the victim talking with Alabed. The victim seemed upset and began pointing in the store, occasionally putting his hand in his pocket or waistband. The two then shook hands and bumped fists.
The victim walked towards the north door and pointed to his head while talking to Alabed. Alabed then reportedly pressed the “holdup” alarm and grabbed his gun before forcing his way through the Plexiglas divider and striking the victim. The victim then reportedly put his hands up but Alabed continued to hit him. The victim tried to leave but Alabed put him in a headlock. As the victim lay on the ground, Alabed pointed his gun towards him and kicked him 13 times, the investigator reported.
Alabed was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
