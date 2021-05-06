Police: Racine store owner fractured man's skull by pistol-whipping him

RACINE — The owner of One Stop Foods, 1711 N. Main St., allegedly pistol-whipped someone, causing a skull fracture and a ruptured eardrum during an incident in the store.

Iyad M. Alabed, 36, of the 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the One Stop Foods for a man down in the parking lot and another with a firearm.

Upon arrival, an officer saw the store owner, Alabed, walk out in front of a delivery truck holding a gun. The victim was on the ground with his face and head covered in blood. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries which included a skull fracture, a ruptured eardrum and a total of 10 stitches. The victim did not have a weapon.

The officer spoke with Alabed, who said that the victim threatened to kill him and he made a gesture in the store as if to say he was armed. Alabed then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the side of his head and the force of the impact caused the gun to fire in the store.