Police: Racine man pulled over for driving with revoked license allegedly had cocaine and a machete in his car

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 1.3 ounces of cocaine and a machete in his car.

Carlos Daniel Torres, 35, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of Torres at West 6th Street and Racine Street. Torres's license was revoked due to a prior OWI.

After the car pulled over, the officer made contact with Torres and the front seat passenger. A search of the car was done and there was 36.9 grams of cocaine inside a Ziploc bag. Two cellphones were found and a machete was located in the back seat. Torres said he was aware of the cocaine but claimed it wasn't his.

Torres was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0