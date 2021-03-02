Police: Racine man pulled over for driving with revoked license allegedly had cocaine and a machete in his car

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 1.3 ounces of cocaine and a machete in his car.
Carlos Daniel Torres, 35, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15-40 grams and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of Torres at West 6th Street and Racine Street. Torres's license was revoked due to a prior OWI.
After the car pulled over, the officer made contact with Torres and the front seat passenger. A search of the car was done and there was 36.9 grams of cocaine inside a Ziploc bag. Two cellphones were found and a machete was located in the back seat. Torres said he was aware of the cocaine but claimed it wasn't his.
Torres was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthieu J Taylor
Matthieu J Taylor, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Jada M Andrews
Jada M Andrews, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Jessica L Gillis
Jessica L Gillis, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Carlos Daniel Torres
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Marcus D Lane
Marcus D Lane, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Latanya D Klyce
Latanya D Klyce, 2300 block Grove Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Kelly L Rainey
Kelly L Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, arson of property other than building, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jose G Colon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose G Colon, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David A Ferrell
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tony E Fields
Tony E Fields, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darin L Grandberry
Darin L Grandberry, 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamal A Hastings
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Eric L Henderson
Eric L Henderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle revoked.