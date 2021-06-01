Police: Racine man having mental health crisis now faces 16 felonies after setting apartment on fire

RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine man who may have been having a mental health crisis is now facing criminal charges and remains in jail days later after he allegedly set his apartment on fire before telling officers he "just didn't know what to do."
Malcolm I. James, of the 2400 block of 19th Street, was charged with 14 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (one for each of the people who were in the building) and a felony count of arson of a building.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of 19th Street where the person who called authorities, James, said he "just didn't know what to do."
An officer was able to speak with him over the phone for a brief period of time before James disconnected the call; he told the officer he didn't want officers to kill him.
Officers approached his apartment, which was on the third floor of the complex.
Smoke was pouring out and an active fire was on the kitchen stove. Another active fire was on the carpeted flooring in a hallway. Burning clothes were near the stove and the floor. A lighter and a refill cartridge for the lighter were found. Officers were able to evacuate the 14 other residents in the complex.
At the hospital, James said he intentionally set his clothes on fire.
James has an adjourned initial court appearance set for June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
According to the online Racine County Inmate Search, Malcolm remained in jail Tuesday evening.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 1
Today's mugshots: June 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cory Marie Alvarez
Cory Marie Alvarez, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Steven A Bunch
Steven A Bunch, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mark S Carey
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Felipe Estrada III
Felipe Estrada III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Donald P Frasier
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, attempt to throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety workers, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kira R Funmaker
Kira R Funmaker, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, attempt disarming a peace officer, resisting an officer.
Malcolm I James
Malcolm I James, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Julia M Jarlsberg
Julia M Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Michael A McGill
Michael A McGill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sara M Meiller
Sara M Meiller, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
William D Nelson
William D Nelson, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jemal J Tanner Jr.
Jemal J Tanner Jr., 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Donald J Vanderbloomen
Donald J Vanderbloomen, 800 block of Marwood Court, Racine, possession of child pornography, possess/illegally obtained prescription, manufacturing of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Jordyn D Williams
Jordyn D Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), felony personal ID theft.
Robert A Bennett
Robert A Bennett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tatiyana B Burnette
Tatiyana B Burnette, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Danielle Judith Cefalu
Danielle Judith Cefalu, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Clyde L Diedrick
Clyde L Diedrick, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicolas N McNally
Nicolas N McNally, West Allis, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Adam C Smith
Adam C Smith, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Smith
Deandre D Smith, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Iesha M Webb
Iesha M Webb, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.