Police: Racine man having mental health crisis now faces 15 felonies after setting apartment on fire

RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine man who may have been having a mental health crisis is now facing criminal charges and remains in jail days later after he allegedly set his apartment on fire before telling officers he "just didn't know what to do."

Malcolm I. James, of the 2400 block of 19th Street, was charged with 14 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (one for each of the people who were in the building) and a felony count of arson of a building.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of 19th Street where the person who called authorities, James, said he "just didn't know what to do."

An officer was able to speak with him over the phone for a brief period of time before James disconnected the call; he told the officer he didn't want officers to kill him.

Malcolm James

James

Officers approached his apartment, which was on the third floor of the complex.

Smoke was pouring out and an active fire was on the kitchen stove. Another active fire was on the carpeted flooring in a hallway. Burning clothes were near the stove and the floor. A lighter and a refill cartridge for the lighter were found. Officers were able to evacuate the 14 other residents in the complex.

At the hospital, James said he intentionally set his clothes on fire.

James has an adjourned initial court appearance set for June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

According to the online Racine County Inmate Search, Malcolm remained in jail Tuesday evening. 

UPDATED: This story's headline initially stated the wrong number of felonies the suspect was charged with. The headline is now correct.

