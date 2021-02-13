Police: Racine man crashed into a snowbank during chase, found with more than 1 pound of marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a snowbank during a police chase, and then was found to have more than 1.3 pounds of marijuana in his possession, in his vehicle and home.
LaSean E. Simmons, 28, of the 500 block of 3 Mile Road, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 30, an officer saw a car speeding on Douglas Avenue through the intersection of South Street. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop but the car turned onto Kingston Avenue and reportedly “took off at a high rate of speed.” Eventually, the car tried to turn on St. Clair Street but crashed into a snowbank. The driver fled on foot through the backyard of a house on the 3000 block of St. Clair Street.
A search of the car was done and a document for Simmons was found as well as an empty bottle of Remy Martin brandy. A vacuum sealed bag with marijuana weighing 462 grams and a glass jar with 7.5 grams of marijuana were found on the side of the road in the 700 block of Kingston Avenue.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Simmons’ residence and two vacuum sealed bags with marijuana were found, weighing 153.3 grams combined.
Simmons was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
