Police: Racine man being arrested for OWI said 'That’s what I’m wondering' when asked where his pants were

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck.
Scott Todd Blada, 58, of the 6700 block of Novak Road, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and possession of cocaine; and seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:23 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a report of a man in a Dodge Ram who pulled his boxers down and then got back into his truck and was possibly intoxicated.
The officer saw the car parked on Caron Butler Drive; he made contact with the driver, Blada, and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside. Blada had a tank top on but didn’t have any pants or shorts on. Blada said “Yes, I have pants on, they’re pulled up,” with slow and slurred speech. He said he was drinking at a Memorial Day party, and when he was asked how much he had to drink he said “I don’t remember.”
Blada was asked to step out of the car and the officer noticed he was in his underwear. When asked where his pants were, he said: “That’s what I’m wondering.” Once he got out, he realized he was sitting on his pants the whole time. His car was then searched and 0.3 grams of cocaine was found.
Blada was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 2
Today's mugshots: June 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Carlos Daniel Torres
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose R Garay
Jose R Garay, 1400 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Melissa A Holewinski
Melissa (aka Cassandra Brown) A Holewinski, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Scott Todd Blada
Scott Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark S Carey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mateo J Garcia
Mateo J Garcia, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marquiese L Peet-Williams
Marquiese L Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.