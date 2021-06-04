 Skip to main content
Police: Racine man being arrested for OWI said 'That’s what I’m wondering' when asked where his pants were
Police: Racine man being arrested for OWI said 'That’s what I’m wondering' when asked where his pants were

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly pulling down his pants and getting back into his truck.

Scott Todd Blada, 58, of the 6700 block of Novak Road, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and possession of cocaine; and seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:23 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a report of a man in a Dodge Ram who pulled his boxers down and then got back into his truck and was possibly intoxicated.

Scott Blada

Blada

The officer saw the car parked on Caron Butler Drive; he made contact with the driver, Blada, and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from inside. Blada had a tank top on but didn’t have any pants or shorts on. Blada said “Yes, I have pants on, they’re pulled up,” with slow and slurred speech. He said he was drinking at a Memorial Day party, and when he was asked how much he had to drink he said “I don’t remember.”

Blada was asked to step out of the car and the officer noticed he was in his underwear. When asked where his pants were, he said: “That’s what I’m wondering.” Once he got out, he realized he was sitting on his pants the whole time. His car was then searched and 0.3 grams of cocaine was found.

Blada was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

