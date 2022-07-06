Police: Racine man arrested after officer witnesses hit and run

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a car crash and then fled with a gun.
Willneal D. Cheeks, 39, of the 1600 block of Chatham Street, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana in addition to a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:14 p.m. on Friday, a sergeant was traveling northbound on North Memorial Drive when he saw a gray Dodge Charger crash into the rear end of a gray Dodge Durango.
The sergeant positioned behind the Charger and saw a man exit the front passenger door. The man dropped a black object onto the pavement, picked it up and ran. There was an open, partially consumed bottle of Patron tequila in the vehicle.
The sergeant spoke with the driver of the Durango and she frequently clenched her jaw and groaned. She said she had back and body pain and was transported to the hospital to be treated.
People are also reading…
An officer located the driver of the Charger, identified as Cheeks, at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Jones Avenue. The man was crouching down behind a vehicle before fleeing down the alley in the 1500 block of Maple Street where he was then apprehended. Officers checked his flight path and found a Glock handgun hidden under a bush in the front yard of a residence on the 1500 block of Maple Street. On the 1600 block of Maple Street was the magazine for the gun. Also on the 1500 block of Maple Street was a baggie containing 3.6 grams of marijuana.
Cheeks was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 5, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwayne E. Gray
Dwayne E. Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth (aka Lonnie Grandberry) Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Corey M. Lapp
Corey M. Lapp, Waukesha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of THC.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Tatiana T. Powell
Tatiana T. Powell, Antioch, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jose L. Rodriguez
Jose L. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Jose E. Alvarez
Jose E. Alvarez, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E. Andresen III
Michael E. Andresen III, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tytianna T. Jones
Tytianna T. Jones, 1100 blocks of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marshall F. Kolbeck
Marshall F. Kolbeck, 3900 block of 19th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 3100 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodney C. Miller
Rodney C. Miller, 200 block of 16th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Reginald J. Sparkman
Reginald (aka Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Jonathan M. Thornton
Jonathan M. Thornton, 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Michael M. Tillman
Michael M. Tillman, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrin A. Biles
Darrin A. Biles, 400 block of West Boulevard, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L. Cannon
Anthony L. Cannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Michael A. Cantwell
Michael A. Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Willneal D. Cheeks
Willneal D. Cheeks, 1600 block of ½ Chatham Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Katherine M. Dixon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine M. Dixon, 2200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.