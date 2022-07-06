Police: Racine man arrested after officer witnesses hit and run

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a car crash and then fled with a gun.

Willneal D. Cheeks, 39, of the 1600 block of Chatham Street, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana in addition to a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:14 p.m. on Friday, a sergeant was traveling northbound on North Memorial Drive when he saw a gray Dodge Charger crash into the rear end of a gray Dodge Durango.

The sergeant positioned behind the Charger and saw a man exit the front passenger door. The man dropped a black object onto the pavement, picked it up and ran. There was an open, partially consumed bottle of Patron tequila in the vehicle.

The sergeant spoke with the driver of the Durango and she frequently clenched her jaw and groaned. She said she had back and body pain and was transported to the hospital to be treated.

An officer located the driver of the Charger, identified as Cheeks, at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Jones Avenue. The man was crouching down behind a vehicle before fleeing down the alley in the 1500 block of Maple Street where he was then apprehended. Officers checked his flight path and found a Glock handgun hidden under a bush in the front yard of a residence on the 1500 block of Maple Street. On the 1600 block of Maple Street was the magazine for the gun. Also on the 1500 block of Maple Street was a baggie containing 3.6 grams of marijuana.

Cheeks was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.