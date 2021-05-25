Police: Racine County man did burnouts, drank Smirnoff Ice in Taco Bell parking lot, threatened to fight officer

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man who was allegedly doing burnouts in a Taco Bell parking lot threatened to fight a law enforcement officer.
Dennis D. Janish, 22, of the 200 block of Capital Street, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:51 p.m. on Monday, a sergeant was sent to the Taco Bell at 2056 Milwaukee Ave. for a green Dodge Dakota that was doing burnouts in the parking lot. It was further advised that both the driver and passenger appeared to be drinking in the car.
Upon arrival, the sergeant was flagged down by a group who said that both the driver and passenger had Smirnoff Ice drinks while driving and were inside the Taco Bell. The two were found in the bathroom and the driver, identified as Janish, began getting vocal and made statements such as "Let's chat right now, let's go." When he was told not to speak like that, he responded with "What do you mean? (Expletive) you mean! Let's chat! Let's go chat outside! You think I'm scared?" Janish's eyes were very glossy, red and bloodshot, police said.
The sergeant then tried to blanket Janish's right arm and Janish pulled away and said "Don't bro." The sergeant told him to stop and he responded with "Don't you dare touch me." An officer was then able to blanket his left arm and gained control of him. Janish's friend tried to calm him down but he refused to sit and lunged at the sergeant, saying "You ain't chatting with nobody." Janish continued to yell and bang his head onto the squad door, saying "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)."
While being transported, Janish made statements such as he "Wasn't afraid of cops," and "Hope all cops die."
Janish was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
