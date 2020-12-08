Police: Pleasant Prairie man, allegedly in possession of meth, arrested after yelling at cars

BURLINGTON — A man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly yelling at passing cars along West State Street in Burlington. When officers approached him, they reported he still had a meth pipe in his mouth.

Leo J. Gillis, 25, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a law enforcement officer was called to check about a man walking on West State Street near Gooseberries Fresh Food Market who was yelling at passing cars and walking into the road.

The officer found the man, Gillis, sitting on the side of the road with a glass pipe up to his mouth. The pipe had meth in it and Gillis also said he had some meth in his front pocket, according to law enforcement.

Gillis was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

