Police: Pleasant Prairie man, allegedly in possession of meth, arrested after yelling at cars

BURLINGTON — A man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly yelling at passing cars along West State Street in Burlington. When officers approached him, they reported he still had a meth pipe in his mouth.
Leo J. Gillis, 25, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a law enforcement officer was called to check about a man walking on West State Street near Gooseberries Fresh Food Market who was yelling at passing cars and walking into the road.
The officer found the man, Gillis, sitting on the side of the road with a glass pipe up to his mouth. The pipe had meth in it and Gillis also said he had some meth in his front pocket, according to law enforcement.
Gillis was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle J Mierzejewski
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Rissley
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Raquel R Dehart
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dontrell E Lynch
Dontrell E Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
