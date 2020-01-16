You are the owner of this article.
Police: PIN number written on debit card is stolen, $500 in charges made
Fraud and theft alleged

Police: PIN number written on debit card is stolen, $500 in charges made

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A stolen debit card with the PIN number written on it was reportedly used by a Racine woman along with two other Racine residents to buy about $500 worth of items at Matranga’s Supermarket, 1200 Villa St., and Max’s Family Supermarket, 1201 S Memorial Drive.

Letephia Hiler, 30, of the 3300 block of 17th Street, is charged with felony ID theft and fraudulent use of a credit card both as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a call on the 5500 block of Washington Avenue on Oct. 6 for a report of a debit card that had reportedly been taken at Case New Holland, 2701 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, while the complaint was working.

The complaint told officers that he had written his PIN number on the debit card and that his card had been charged for $493.37 at Matranga’s and Max’s.

Surveillance video at Max’s Family Supermarket shows three people using the debit card to but items at the counter. The complaint was able to identify the suspects as Neal C. Conley, Destiny M. Martin and Hiler.

Officers spoke with Martin who reportedly admitted to using the card and claimed that “a crack head named ‘Snoop’” gave her the card. “Snoop” allegedly told Martin to use the debit card to buy him cigarettes and alcohol and that she could also use it to buy something for herself. Martin admitted to being with Conley and Hiler.

Martin, 36, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, and Conley, 42, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, are also being charged with felony ID theft and fraudulent use of a credit card both as party to a crime.

Hiler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the law enforcement center. Martin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Conley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, both at the law enforcement center.

