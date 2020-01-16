Police: PIN number written on debit card is stolen, $500 in charges made

RACINE — A stolen debit card with the PIN number written on it was reportedly used by a Racine woman along with two other Racine residents to buy about $500 worth of items at Matranga’s Supermarket, 1200 Villa St., and Max’s Family Supermarket, 1201 S Memorial Drive.

Letephia Hiler, 30, of the 3300 block of 17th Street, is charged with felony ID theft and fraudulent use of a credit card both as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a call on the 5500 block of Washington Avenue on Oct. 6 for a report of a debit card that had reportedly been taken at Case New Holland, 2701 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, while the complaint was working.

The complaint told officers that he had written his PIN number on the debit card and that his card had been charged for $493.37 at Matranga’s and Max’s.

Surveillance video at Max’s Family Supermarket shows three people using the debit card to but items at the counter. The complaint was able to identify the suspects as Neal C. Conley, Destiny M. Martin and Hiler.