RACINE — An alleged cocaine dealer, considered to be “one of the main sources of the supplies of cocaine” in the greater Racine area, was apprehended over the weekend, according to police.
The Racine Police Department said that Javonte Rayche Hunter, 30, has been under investigation since October 2015 and that Hunter is responsible for “distributing large amounts of cocaine” in Racine. According to police, he has been using several “runners” to traffic, distribute and sell cocaine on his behalf, since Hunter has been under house arrest for seven months.
On Friday, police reported that a search warrant was executed on Hunter’s home on the 1400 block of Geneva Street.
After entering the home, police said that Hunter tried to run into his mother’s bedroom at the back of the house, but was overpowered as he tried to close the door. Soon after, he was in handcuffs.
Upon being searched, $40 and 20 bags containing a total of 7.8 grams of cocaine were found in Hunter’s shorts pockets, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said that they found messages requesting quantities of cocaine on one of Hunter’s cellphones.
One of the investigators who arrested Hunter reported that an informant purchased cocaine from Hunter less than a month before Hunter’s arrest.
Police reported that another man was found in the home and had 36 grams of THC, although court records show that no formal charges have been filed against him.
When arrested, Hunter was reportedly out on bond for 40 separate offenses — ranging from maintaining a drug trafficking place to stalking to nine counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine — stemming from arrests in February. Hunter was also one of 41 defendants indicted in a federal gang case in Racine after being investigated by the FBI.
According to court records, Hunter has been incarcerated 14 times between May 2006 and March 2015, but has only been behind bars for more than a year once: from June 2010 to August 2012.
He has now been charged with manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, all of which are felonies, in addition to 14 counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Combined, those charges carry a maximum of 115 years and nine months in prison.
His bond has been set at $255,000, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night, online records indicated.
Court records show that Hunter appeared in court Monday via video conference and that he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
Major cocaine dealer and arrested with 7 grams. Give me a brake, my cousin could sniff sniff that in one night.
