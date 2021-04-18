Active shooter reported at Somers House in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — An active shooter situation was reported at around 1 a.m. at or near Somers House, 1548 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

As of 2:30 a.m., police officers maintained a radius of several blocks around Somers House.

An officer on scene confirmed there was an "active shooter," but the numbers of injured or dead remain unconfirmed. An alert from Incident Page Network states there is an "initial report of seven victims."

Somers House is a bar popular with Carthage College students.

The state crime lab has been called in, as have law enforcement officers and first responders from throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

