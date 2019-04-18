Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — An off-duty Racine police officer was reportedly injured Tuesday morning when she tried to break up a fight while working as security at Turning Point Academy, a Racine Unified school for at-risk students located at 1101 Douglas Ave.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer reported seeing two high school students engaging “in what appeared to be horseplay in the hallway.” After being told “to stop playing around,” the officer said that the two students appeared to actually begin fighting and throwing punches.

One of the students has been identified as 15-year-old David L. Luckett Jr., of the 2800 block of Wright Avenue, who has since been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. The other student has not been identified.

The officer and other school staff members then stepped in to break up the fight. Luckett had reportedly gotten behind the officer, and staff managed to pull him into another classroom away from the officer, who reported that she had “suffered injury from this disturbance.”

Approximately one hour before the fight began, Luckett reportedly told the officer that he “was going to get into trouble because another student was ‘talking crazy’ to him,” although Luckett didn’t say who the other student was at that time, according to a criminal complaint.

According to online court records, Lockett is currently facing pending charges for possession of a dangerous weapon as a minor and carrying a concealed weapon, both of which are misdemeanors.

Lockett appeared in court Wednesday via video conference and has a status conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

