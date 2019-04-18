RACINE — An off-duty Racine police officer was reportedly injured Tuesday morning when she tried to break up a fight while working as security at Turning Point Academy, a Racine Unified school for at-risk students located at 1101 Douglas Ave.
According to a criminal complaint, the officer reported seeing two high school students engaging “in what appeared to be horseplay in the hallway.” After being told “to stop playing around,” the officer said that the two students appeared to actually begin fighting and throwing punches.
One of the students has been identified as 15-year-old David L. Luckett Jr., of the 2800 block of Wright Avenue, who has since been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. The other student has not been identified.
The officer and other school staff members then stepped in to break up the fight. Luckett had reportedly gotten behind the officer, and staff managed to pull him into another classroom away from the officer, who reported that she had “suffered injury from this disturbance.”
Approximately one hour before the fight began, Luckett reportedly told the officer that he “was going to get into trouble because another student was ‘talking crazy’ to him,” although Luckett didn’t say who the other student was at that time, according to a criminal complaint.
According to online court records, Lockett is currently facing pending charges for possession of a dangerous weapon as a minor and carrying a concealed weapon, both of which are misdemeanors.
Lockett appeared in court Wednesday via video conference and has a status conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: April 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devontia M. Cruse
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devontia M. Cruse, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Donald Hutchison
Donald Hutchison, Milwaukee, telephone harassment, harassment -fear of death or great bodily harm.
Billy W. Martz
Billy W. Martz, 500 block of Randolph St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenzo R. Pritchard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenzo R. Pritchard, 4800 block of N. Green Bay Road, Racine, battery to school district officers, disorderly conduct.
Megan L. Reed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, theft, criminal damage to property.
Ryan T. Thornton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan T. Thornton, 4000 block of 19th St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Jekanterina Dvilevicius
Jekanterina Dvilevicius, 1200 block of N. Main St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shawn K. Goodloe
Shawn K. Goodloe, 3200 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David L. Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L. Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K. Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kaleb S. Satterwhite
Kaleb S. Satterwhite, 1100 block of Jefferson St., Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Cerrell D. Walker
Cerrell D. Walker, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth A. Zahnow
Elizabeth A. Zahnow, 3300 block of La Salle St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
