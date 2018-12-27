RACINE — Racine police have identified the suspect who reportedly drove a vehicle directly at a veteran officer on Dec. 21.
Hunter Hanson, 20, was named by police Thursday afternoon. According to a Racine Police Department news release, Hanson has active warrants for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.
Hanson has a history of traffic offenses, including operating while revoked and operating while suspended. He also has previous charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and fleeing/eluding a traffic officer from May 2017, a hit-and-run and failure to notify police of an accident in March 2017, and disorderly conduct and theft of movable property in May 2015.
Officer involved shooting
The incident occurred at 8:23 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, south of 16th Street and west of Taylor Avenue.
Police reported that as the officer exited his squad car on Boyd Avenue, Hanson entered his vehicle — a 1998 green/blue Chevrolet K 1500 pickup truck— and accelerated toward the officer. The officer then fired at the vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.
The involved officer, who was not injured in the incident, is a 5-year veteran of the department.
The officer is set to remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The department has not named the involved officer.
Police warn citizens not to approach Hanson if they encounter him. Anyone with information about Hanson’s whereabouts, or who sees him or his vehicle, is asked to call the Racine Police Department.
To share information regarding this incident, police are encouraging citizens to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330.
