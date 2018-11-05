RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified 71-year-old Racine resident David Etter as the man who died on Oct. 30 in a fire at 1205 Geneva St.
Police said that by the time emergency responders arrived at the four-unit home just after 4 a.m., the structure "was fully engulfed in flames," according to a press release. However, a large part of the exterior of the structure remained in tact, as photos show.
Etter was a resident of the home, police said.
The fire was extinguished at 5:24 a.m., according to the Racine Fire Department. Etter was found dead in the home.
Police vehicles and crime scene tape was seen at the house throughout the day on Oct. 30 as police investigated the fire.
On Monday, police said that they were still looking into the incident, and requested that anyone who may have information related to the fire call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 262-636-9330.